SONY Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Increase Y/Y

Sony Group Corporation SONY reported healthy third-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein both the bottom line and top line beat their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Net Income

On a GAAP basis, net income in the quarter increased 11.4% year over year to ¥346.2 billion ($3,046.6 million) or ¥276.65 ($2.43) per share. The improvement was mainly due to year-over-year top-line growth. The bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 87 cents.



Adjusted net income came in at ¥293.2 billion compared with ¥291.1 billion in the prior-year quarter.

Sony Group Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Sony Group Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Sony Group Corporation Quote

Revenues

Quarterly total revenues increased 12.5% year over year to ¥3,031.3 billion ($26,678.6 million). The rise was driven by an increase in Music, Pictures, Imaging & Sensing Solutions and Financial Services segments sales. The top line surpassed the consensus estimate of $26,008 million.

Segment Results

Game & Network Services (G&NS) sales fell 7.9% year over year to ¥813.3 billion, due to a decline in hardware sales, decrease in sales of non-first-party titles, including add-on content and weak sales of first-party titles. However, it was partly offset by the positive impact of foreign exchange rates. The segment’s operating income was ¥92.9 billion compared with ¥80.8 billion in the prior-year quarter.



Music sales increased 11.9% year over year to ¥295.9 billion, driven by higher sales of recorded music and music publishing, an increase in revenues from paid subscription streaming services and a rise in revenues from advertising-supported streaming services. The positive impact of foreign exchange rates was a tailwind as well. Operating income was ¥55.1 billion, which declined from ¥59.1 billion in the prior-year quarter.



Pictures sales surged 141.3% year over year to ¥461.2 billion. This was driven by higher sales of television productions, motion pictures and media networks from the Crunchyroll acquisition. Operating income was ¥149.4 billion compared with ¥20.3 billion a year ago.



Electronics Products & Solutions (EP&S) sales came in at ¥686.9 billion, down 1.7% year over year, due to a decrease in sales of audio and video, smartphones and digital cameras. However, this was partly offset by the positive impact of foreign exchange rates. Operating income was ¥80 billion compared with ¥103.4 billion in the year-ago quarter.



Imaging & Sensing Solutions sales were up 21.6% year over year to ¥324.8 billion due to an increase in sales of image sensors for mobile products, improvement in the product mix and foreign exchange gains. Operating income was ¥64.7 billion compared with ¥51.4 billion in the prior-year quarter.



Financial Services sales were up 11.4% year over year to ¥471.3 billion, which reflects an increase in revenues at Sony Life along with a rise in net gains on investments in the separate accounts. Operating income was ¥35.2 billion compared with ¥39.9 billion in the year-ago quarter.



All Other sales were down 17.3% to ¥27.4 billion. Operating income was ¥8.2 billion compared with ¥7 billion a year ago.

Other Details

Total expenses were ¥2,573.6 billion, up 9.7% year over year. Operating income was ¥465.2 billion, up 32.2%.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

During the first nine months of fiscal 2021, Sony generated ¥808.6 billion of cash from operating activities compared with ¥959.4 billion in the prior-year period.



As of Dec 31, 2021, the company had ¥1,822.6 billion ($15,834.6 million) in cash and cash equivalents with ¥971.6 billion ($8,440.9 million) of long-term debt.

FY21 Outlook

Sony has provided the outlook for the fiscal year ending Mar 31, 2022. It expects sales of ¥9,900 billion, unchanged from the October forecast. Operating income is projected to be ¥1,200 billion, increasing from ¥1,040 billion. Net income is estimated to be ¥860 billion, up from ¥730 billion.

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Sony currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader industry are GoPro, Inc. GPRO, PlayAGS, Inc. AGS and Fox Corporation FOXA. While GoPro sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), PlayAGS and Fox Corporation carry a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GoPro’s next-year earnings has been revised 1.2% upward over the past 60 days.



GoPro delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 90%, on average. It has returned 2.6% in the past three months.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current year for PlayAGS has been narrowed from a loss of 51 cents per share to a loss of 50 cents over the past 60 days.



PlayAGS delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 33.3%, on average. AGS shares have gained 39% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Fox Corporation’s current-year earnings has been revised 1.1% upward over the past 60 days.



Fox Corporation delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 81.1%, on average. The stock has gained 33.2% in the past year. FOXA has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 8.8%.



Conversion rate used:



¥1 = $0.008801 (period average from Oct 1, 2021 to Dec 31, 2021)



¥1 = $0.008688 (as of Dec 31, 2021)

Just Released: Zacks' 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +25.3% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.