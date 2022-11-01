Sony Q2 profit rises 8%, beating estimates

Sam Nussey Reuters
TOKYO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Sony Group Corp 6758.T said on Tuesday operating profit rose 8%, above analyst estimates, in the second quarter.

Sony booked a profit of 344 billion yen ($2.32 billion) in the July-September quarter. That compared with a 300 billion yen estimate from 10 analysts polled by Refinitiv.

($1 = 148.1300 yen)

