News & Insights

US Markets
MSFT

Sony Q2 profit falls 29%, hit by chips division

Credit: REUTERS/Mike Blake

November 09, 2023 — 01:21 am EST

Written by Sam Nussey for Reuters ->

By Sam Nussey

TOKYO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Sony's 6758.T operating profit fell 29% in the July-September quarter, below estimates, as the company was hit by a weaker performance at its image sensor and financial divisions.

Profit for the July-September quarter was 263 billion yen ($1.74 billion). That compared with a 306 billion yen estimate from 10 analysts polled by LSEG.

Sony has shifted from being the creator of iconic household electronics such as the Walkman to an entertainment behemoth straddling games, movies and music and a leading maker of image sensors.

The conglomerate is targeting sales of 25 million PlayStation 5 consoles this financial year but in July said it was resorting to promotions to juice slower than expected sales.

Industry observers were surprised by the recent announcement that gaming chief Jim Ryan will step down next March.

Rival Nintendo 7974.T has scored a string of hits in recent months as the company continues to draw in gamers despite eschewing the cutting edge graphics Sony and Xbox maker Microsoft MSFT.O have pursued.

Sony's movie division will co-finance and distribute a live action adaption of Nintendo's iconic "Zelda" franchise, leading to analysts raising the possibility of further collaboration between the two leading Japanese entertainment companies.

"Sony's strong distribution network and publishing track record could make it a strategic move for Nintendo," Jefferies analyst Atul Goyal wrote in a client note ahead of Sony's earnings.

($1 = 151.0600 yen)

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((sam.nussey@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MSFT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.