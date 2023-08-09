News & Insights

Sony Q1 profit slides 30%, in line with estimates

Credit: REUTERS/TORU HANAI

August 09, 2023 — 02:14 am EDT

Written by Sam Nussey for Reuters ->

Adds details of financial performance

TOKYO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Sony 6758.T on Wednesday reported a 30.6% fall in first-quarter operating profit, in line with analyst estimates.

Profit for the April-June quarter was 253 billion yen ($1.77 billion). That compared with an average estimate of 256 billion yen from 11 analysts polled by Refinitiv.

In May, Sony said it is examining a partial spin-off of its financial unit, which includes life insurance and banking, as it looks to invest in its entertainment businesses.

The Japanese conglomerate has received plaudits for its transformation into an entertainment behemoth spanning movies, music and games and is also a leading maker of image sensors.

Sony has said it expects to sell 25 million PlayStation 5 consoles this financial year, in what would be a record for a PlayStation device, following the easing of supply chain snarls.

($1 = 143.1300 yen)

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((sam.nussey@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.