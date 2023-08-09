News & Insights

Sony Q1 profit falls 30.6%

Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

August 09, 2023 — 02:04 am EDT

Written by Sam Nussey for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Sony 6758.T on Wednesday reported a 30.6% fall in first-quarter operating profit.

Profit for the April-June quarter was 253 billion yen ($1.77 billion). That compared with an average estimate of 256 billion yen from 11 analysts polled by Refinitiv.

($1 = 143.1300 yen)

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((sam.nussey@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.