Sony Q1 profit falls 30.6%

TOKYO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Sony 6758.T on Wednesday reported a 30.6% fall in first-quarter operating profit.

Profit for the April-June quarter was 253 billion yen ($1.77 billion). That compared with an average estimate of 256 billion yen from 11 analysts polled by Refinitiv.

($1 = 143.1300 yen)

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((sam.nussey@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.