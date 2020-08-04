Sony Q1 operating profit drops 1.1%, but beats analyst estimates

Contributor
Makiko Yamazaki Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Japan's Sony Corp on Tuesday reported a 1.1% drop in first-quarter operating profit, bracing for the lowest annual profit in four years as the coronavirus outbreak continues to dampen various business segments.

TOKYO, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Japan's Sony Corp 6758.T on Tuesday reported a 1.1% drop in first-quarter operating profit, bracing for the lowest annual profit in four years as the coronavirus outbreak continues to dampen various business segments.

The electronics and entertainment firm posted April-June profit of 228.4 billion yen ($2.15 billion), versus 230.9 billion yen a year prior.

That compared with the 143.21 billion yen average of 10 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

The company also forecast operating profit to fall 26.7% to 620 billion yen in the year through March 2021, its lowest in four years.

($1 = 106.0600 yen)

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((Makiko.Yamazaki@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4563-2805;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More