SONY Q1 Earnings & Sales Rise on Gaming & Sensors, FY26 View Lifted

Sony Group Corporation SONY reported earnings of ¥57.82 per share for the first quarter of fiscal 2026, up 35% year over year from ¥42.84. Adjusted net income increased 32.1% to ¥342.2 billion.

Quarterly net sales advanced 8.2% to ¥2,837.8 billion. Growth was led by Imaging & Sensing Solutions and Music, while gaming profitability strengthened.

Sony's Gaming Profit Jumps

Game & Network Services sales were nearly flat at ¥937.1 billion. Segment operating income climbed 37% to ¥202 billion, supported by U.S. tariff refunds and favorable forex movements. Higher investment in the next-generation platform and restructuring costs were partial offsets.

Sony Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

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PlayStation monthly active users reached a June record of 125 million, up 2% year over year, despite a 4% decline in total playtime.

Network Services revenues increased to ¥208.6 billion from ¥172.6 billion, while Hardware and Others fell to ¥222.0 billion from ¥248.0 billion. PlayStation 5 shipments declined to 1.6 million units from 2.5 million, but full-game software sales edged up to 66.1 million units from 65.9 million. The digital download ratio slipped to 82% from 83%.

SONY's Sensors and Music Drive Growth

Imaging & Sensing Solutions sales jumped 26% to ¥512.7 billion, while operating income surged 125% to ¥122.2 billion. Mobile image sensor results benefited from a better customer and product mix, modest unit growth and favorable foreign exchange rates.

Music sales rose 21% to ¥562 billion, and operating income increased 14% to ¥105.9 billion. Higher live-event and merchandising revenues supported Recorded Music. On a U.S. dollar basis, streaming revenues grew 10% in Recorded Music and 8% in Music Publishing.

Sony's Pictures and Electronics Stay Mixed

Pictures sales declined 4% to ¥315.1 billion, reflecting fewer television series deliveries and lower theatrical revenues. Operating income rose 33% to ¥24.8 billion as marketing costs for current-year theatrical releases decreased. Crunchyroll continued to add subscribers beyond the more than 21 million reported at the end of March.

Entertainment, Technology & Services sales increased 2% to ¥543.9 billion, but operating income was nearly flat at ¥42.6 billion. Forex gains were offset by lower unit sales across businesses, including Displays, and higher memory costs in Imaging and Displays. The imaging market remained stable outside China.

SONY's Margin Expansion Accelerates

Operating income increased 40.2% to ¥476.5 billion, lifting the operating margin to 16.8% from 13%.

Total costs and expenses rose 3.7% to ¥2,363.3 billion, well below the pace of sales growth. Cost of sales was ¥1,796.3 billion, while selling, general and administrative expenses increased to ¥568.4 billion.

SONY's Cash Flow and Balance Sheet Shift

As of June 30, 2026, cash and equivalents were ¥2,170 billion, down from ¥2,208.9 billion at fiscal year-end, while inventories increased by ¥137.7 billion to ¥1,365.1 billion.

Long-term debt rose to ¥993.7 billion from ¥824.4 billion. After quarter-end, the Music segment completed an acquisition for approximately ¥260 billion in cash, recognizing about ¥550 billion of music catalog assets, ¥310 billion of long-term debt and ¥65 billion of noncontrolling interests.

Cash provided by continuing operations declined to ¥197.4 billion from ¥253.9 billion. Higher inventories, content investment and income tax payments weighed on cash generation.

Sony Raises Fiscal 2026 Outlook

Sony raised its full-year sales forecast to ¥12,500 billion from ¥12,300 billion and operating income guidance to ¥1,720 billion from ¥1,600 billion. The net income forecast increased to ¥1,210 billion from ¥1,160 billion, while the operating cash flow outlook remained ¥1,500 billion. The planned annual dividend is ¥35 per share, up ¥10.

Game & Network Services received the largest upgrade, with sales raised by ¥120 billion and operating income by ¥60 billion. Music and Imaging & Sensing Solutions also received higher forecasts.

The outlook excludes the financial impact of the July 28 Kumamoto earthquake, which suspended production at the Kumamoto Technology Center while restoration work continues.

SONY’s Zacks Rank

Sony currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Performances

Sonos, Inc. SONO reported third-quarter fiscal 2026 non-GAAP earnings of 27 cents per share, which soared 52% year over year and topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 24 cents. The 12.5% surprise reflected higher sales and disciplined spending despite rising memory costs. Revenues increased 9% to $375 million, beating the $367 million consensus by 2.3%. Speaker demand and international expansion supported growth. Sonos’ installed base exceeded 53 million connected devices across more than 17 million homes.

Fortive Corporation FTV reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of 74 cents per share, which jumped 28.5% year over year and topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 71 cents by 4.2%. Revenues rose 7.9% year over year to $1.10 billion and beat the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion by 3.5%. Core revenues increased 6.7%, reflecting price and volume growth in both operating segments.

Flex Ltd. FLEX reported first-quarter fiscal 2027 adjusted earnings of $1.00 per share, up 38.9% year over year. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 93 cents by 7.5%. Revenues advanced 20.6% to $7.93 billion and topped the consensus mark of $7.58 billion by 4.6%. Broad-based segment growth, led by a 35% expansion in Cloud and Power Infrastructure, supported the results.

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