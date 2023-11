Corrects period in paragraph 2

TOKYO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Sony's 6758.T operating profit fell 30% in the first half of the financial year ending March, the company reported on Thursday.

Profit for the April-September period was 516 billion yen ($3.42 billion).

($1 = 151.0200 yen)

