News & Insights

US Markets
MSFT

Sony profit falls 15% in April-December period

Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

February 14, 2024 — 01:05 am EST

Written by Sam Nussey for Reuters ->

Adds details of earnings

TOKYO, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Sony's 6758.T operating profit fell 15% in the first nine months of the financial year ending March, the company reported on Wednesday.

Profit in the April-December period was 979 billion yen ($6.50 billion). The company's profit for the first six months of the financial year was 516 billion.

($1 = 150.5100 yen)

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((sam.nussey@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MSFT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.