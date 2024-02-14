Sony profit falls 15% in April-December period

Adds details of earnings
TOKYO, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Sony's 6758.T operating profit fell 15% in the first nine months of the financial year ending March, the company reported on Wednesday.
Profit in the April-December period was 979 billion yen ($6.50 billion). The company's profit for the first six months of the financial year was 516 billion.
($1 = 150.5100 yen)
(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
