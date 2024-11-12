Sony price target lowered to $25 from $108 at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Martin Yang lowered the firm’s price target on Sony (SONY) to $25 from $108 on updated estimates, peer multiple and the recent 5-for-1 stock split. The firm keeps an Outperform rating on the shares following quarterly results.

