Sony price target lowered to $25 from $108 at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Martin Yang lowered the firm’s price target on Sony (SONY) to $25 from $108 on updated estimates, peer multiple and the recent 5-for-1 stock split. The firm keeps an Outperform rating on the shares following quarterly results.
