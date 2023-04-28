Sony posts record annual profit driven by chip, music units

TOKYO, April 28 (Reuters) - Sony Group Corp 6758.T on Friday posted a record annual profit due to a strong performance at its music and microchip units, but the company predicted a smaller profit for the year to next March.

Operating profit at the Japanese electronics and entertainment conglomerate came to 1.21 trillion yen ($8.96 billion) for the year ended March 31, up 0.5% on the year.

For the current business year, Sony expects its operating profit to fall 3.2% to 1.17 trillion yen. That compares with analysts' average estimate of a 1.275 trillion yen profit, according to Refinitiv data.

($1 = 135.0400 yen)

