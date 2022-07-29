Sony posts 9.6% rise in Q1 profit

TOKYO, July 29 (Reuters) - Japan's Sony Group Corp 6758.T on Friday posted a 9.6% rise in first-quarter operating profit, beating analyst estimates.

Profit was 307 billion yen ($2.31 billion) in the three months to the end of June, compared with an estimated average profit of 289 billion yen from seven analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.

($1 = 132.9000 yen)

