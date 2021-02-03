US Markets

Sony posts 12% rise in 9-month operating profit

Tim Kelly Reuters
TOKYO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Japanese electronics and media giant Sony Corp 6758.T on Wednesday posted an operating profit of 905.4 billion yen, ($8.62 billion) up from 810 billion yen a year ago, as it benefited from increased demand in its video game and entertainment units.

