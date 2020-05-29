Sony PlayStation 5 Will Have Games Exclusive to the Device

Sony's (NYSE:SNE) PlayStation 5 is coming in time for the holiday shopping season, with the consumer electronics giant scheduling an event for June 4 to tease some of the upcoming game releases. In an effort to entice consumers to purchase its latest game console, Sony plans to roll out exclusive video games for it.

In an interview with Gamesindustry.biz, Jim Ryan, Chief Executive of Sony Interactive Entertainment, said the Japanese consumer electronics company has long subscribed to the belief that each generation of game console should have features and advancements that aren't in the consoles before it. In line with that belief, Ryan said game developers should make games that take advantage of the new features.

"We do believe in generations, and whether it's the DualSense controller, whether it's the 3D audio, whether it's the multiple ways that the SSD can be used... we are thinking that it is time to give the PlayStation community something new, something different, that can really only be enjoyed on PS5," Ryan said.

During the June 4th event, which will be streamed on Twitch and YouTube, Sony plans to give consumers a first look at the new games that will help launch the new PlayStation 5 console. Concerns had been swirling during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic that Sony and rival Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) wouldn't have their game devices ready for the holiday shopping season. Since then, both tech stocks have confirmed the game consoles will be ready for the end of the year launch.

