Sony PlayStation 5 to launch In November

TOKYO/STOCKHOLM, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Sony Corp 6758.T said on Wednesday the next-generation PlayStation 5 console would launch in November priced at $499.99 and $399.99 for a version without a disk drive, as it squares off against rival Microsoft Corp's MSFT.O Xbox console.

The pricing announcement sets the stage for a year-end showdown between Xbox and PlayStation, as consumers continue to flock to gaming optimised consoles offering exclusive titles.

