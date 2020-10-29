Sony, OmniVision receive U.S. licences to export sensors to Huawei -Nikkei

US Markets
Sony Corp and OmniVision Technologies Inc have been granted U.S. licences to resume shipping some image sensors to China's Huawei Technologies, Nikkei Asia reported on Thursday, citing multiple sources familiar with the matter.

TOKYO, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Sony Corp 6758.T and OmniVision Technologies Inc have been granted U.S. licences to resume shipping some image sensors to China's Huawei Technologies HWT.UL, Nikkei Asia reported on Thursday, citing multiple sources familiar with the matter.

U.S. curbs on Huawei Technologies HWT.UL, which cite security concerns, have banned global suppliers from selling it chips, including image sensors, which use U.S. technology, without a special licence since Sept. 15.

Yet some display and image sensor-related suppliers are receiving U.S. licences as those components are considered less related to cybersecurity concerns, Nikkei Asia reported, quoting a chip industry executive.

The report said the licence granted to Sony could be limited only to a portion of its products.

Sony declined to comment. Representatives of OmniVision, a subsidiary of Shanghai-listed Will SemiconductorCo 603501.SS, could not be reached for immediate comment.

Samsung Electronics' 005930.KS display unit has received licences from U.S. authorities to continue supplying certain display panel products to Huawei, a source told Reuters.

Last month, Intel Corp INTC.O said it had received licences from U.S. authorities to continue supplying certain products to Huawei.

