Sony, OmniVision receive U.S. licences to export sensors to Huawei -Nikkei

Makiko Yamazaki Reuters
TOKYO, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Sony Corp 6758.T and OmniVision Technologies Inc have been granted licences by the U.S. government to resume image sensor shipments to China's Huawei Technologies HWT.UL, Nikkei Asia reported on Thursday.

Some display and image sensor-related suppliers are receiving U.S. licences as those components are considered less related to cybersecurity concerns, Nikkei Asia said, citing a chip industry executive.

