Sony, OmniVision receive U.S. licences to export sensors to Huawei -Nikkei

TOKYO, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Sony Corp 6758.T and OmniVision Technologies Inc have been granted licences by the U.S. government to resume image sensor shipments to China's Huawei Technologies HWT.UL, Nikkei Asia reported on Thursday.

Some display and image sensor-related suppliers are receiving U.S. licences as those components are considered less related to cybersecurity concerns, Nikkei Asia said, citing a chip industry executive.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; editing by Jason Neely)

((Makiko.Yamazaki@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4563-2805;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.