Jan 24 (Reuters) - Sony Music on Monday said it has acquired Bob Dylan's catalog of recorded music, as well as the rights to future releases.

The deal represents an expansion of Sony Music's six decade relationship with the artist. The agreement covers Dylan's body of work since 1962.

(Reporting by Dawn Chmielewski)

