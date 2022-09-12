Sony Music exits Russia due to Ukraine war

Updates with company statement

TOKYO, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Sony Group Corp's 6758.T music business has exited Russia, transferring the business and musicians to local management, due to the Ukraine conflict.

"As the war continues to have a devastating humanitarian impact in Ukraine, and sanctions on Russia continue to increase, we can no longer maintain a presence in Russia," Sony Music said in a statement.

It did not disclose further details of the transaction.

The music business suspended operations in Russia earlier this year following that country's invasion of Ukraine.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation".

(Reporting by Sakura Murakami and Sam Nussey; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

