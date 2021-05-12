SONY Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Sony Group Corp (Symbol: SONY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $93.33, changing hands as low as $92.88 per share. Sony Group Corp shares are currently trading off about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SONY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SONY's low point in its 52 week range is $62.02 per share, with $118.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $93.28.

