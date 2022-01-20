Sony looking to add new partners to its EV project-executive

TOKYO, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Sony Group 6758.T will likely add new technology partners to its electric vehicle (EV) project to help it forge a mobility business to transform cars from transportation machines to entertainment spaces, a Sony executive told Reuters.

"We see the risk of ignoring EVs as greater that the challenge they pose," Izumi Kawanishi, the senior general manager at Sony who will manage the new mobility business, said in an interview.

