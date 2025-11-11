Sony Lifts FY Forecast As H1 Results Rise; Stock Gains

Markets

(RTTNews) - Japanese conglomerate Sony Group Corp. (SON.L, SNE) reported Tuesday higher profit and sales in its first half. Further, the firm lifted forecast for fiscal year ending March 31, 2026.

In Japan, Sony shares were gaining around 5.1 percent to trade at 4,501.00 yen.

On a consolidated basis, net income attributable to stockholders for the six months ended September 30 were 598.88 billion yen, compared to 570.13 billion yen last year.

Earnings per share were 99.22 yen, higher than 93.53 yen a year ago.

The Financial Services business has been classified as a discontinued operation following the company's partial spin-off of Sony Financial Group Inc. as of October 1.

On a continuing operations basis, net income attributable to the stockholders grew 13.7 percent to 570.45 billion yen or 94.51 yen per share from 501.91 billion yen or 82.34 yen per share last year.

Operating income grew 20.4 percent to 768.93 billion yen from last year's 638.46 billion yen.

Total sales from continuing operations grew 3.5 percent to 5.73 trillion yen from 5.54 trillion yen a year ago.

Looking ahead to the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, the company now expects net income attributable to stockholders to decline 1.6 percent year-over-year to 1.05 trillion yen. Operating income is projected to rise by 12 percent year-over-year to 1.43 trillion yen, while revenues are expected to edge down 0.3 percent from last year to 12 trillion yen.

The company previously expected net income attributable to stockholders to decline 9.1 percent year-over-year to 970 billion yen, operating income to rise 4.2 percent to 1.33 trillion yen, and revenues to decrease by 2.8 percent to 11.70 trillion yen.

For the year, second-quarter dividend would be 12.50 yen per share, year-end dividend would be 12.50 yen per share, and total dividend would be 25.00 yen per share.

