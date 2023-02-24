SONY Launches Latest Version of Creators Cloud Platform

SONY Corporation’s SONY subsidiary Sony Electronics recently launched the next generation of its Creators' Cloud platform specifically for individual content creators and small content teams. The company launched Creators' Cloud in September 2022 but it was mainly for professional and enterprise users.

Following the launch of Creators’ App, the next version of Creators' Cloud platform will include features like transferability of content from a select Sony camera to a smartphone as well as upload content from the smartphone to the Creators' Cloud. It also includes a feature whereby users would be able to view content both on the smartphone device and the cloud through the Creators' App viewer.

By using the Creators' App, developers and creators will be able to connect, control and select Sony cameras remotely.

Sony’s Creators' Cloud platform features a cloud storage facility as well as Ci Media Cloud to boost collaborative media workflows and a Discover platform for enhancing the connection with peers.

Sony Corporation Price and Consensus

Sony Corporation price-consensus-chart | Sony Corporation Quote

Japan-based Sony Corporation designs, manufactures and sells consumer and industrial electronic equipment. The company’s product roster comprises audio and video equipment, televisions, displays, semiconductors, electronic components, gaming consoles, computers, computer peripherals and telecommunication equipment.

Sony’s performance is gaining from improving sales in the company’s Games & Network segment. The company now expects to sell more than 19-million-unit sales for its PlayStation 5 in the current year. Also, continued strength in Music and Entertainment, Technology & Services segment augurs well.

The company’s Music segment benefited from higher recorded music and music publishing sales from paid subscription streaming services. Frequent product launches and strategic collaborations bode well.

At present, Sony sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Other Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology space are Arista Networks ANET, Perion Network PERI and Pegasystems PEGA, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), presently. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Arista Networks’ 2023 earnings is pegged at $5.76 per share, which has risen 11% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 14.2%.

Arista Networks’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the past four quarters, the average being 14.2%. Shares of ANET have improved 13.2% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Perion’s 2023 earnings is pegged at $2.69 per share, which has risen 16% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 25%.

Perion’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the last four quarters, the average being 31.7%. Shares of PERI have gained 56.3% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Pegasystems’ 2023 earnings is pegged at $1.31 per share, rising 111% in the past 60 days.

Pegasystems’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 11.2%. Shares of PEGA have declined 41.9% in the past year.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Perion Network Ltd (PERI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sony Corporation (SONY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.