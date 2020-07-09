Markets
SNE

Sony Invests In Epic Games, Creators of Fortnite

Contributor
Rich Smith The Motley Fool
Published

Fortnite-maker Epic Games has not conducted an IPO -- and it may never do so. Nevertheless, thanks to a news released Thursday, we know that investors now have another way to own a piece of Fortnite ... by buying Sony (NYSE: SNE).  

Sony announced that it will spend $250 million to acquire a minority interest in Epic Games. Sony didn't say precisely how much of an ownership stake in Epic this will give it, but at a recently minted valuation of $17 billion for Epic, the blue chip entertainment conglomerate's $250 million investment could presumably work out to about a 1.5% stake.  

Fortnite characters.

Image source: Epic Games.

Admittedly, that's just a toehold. Tencent Holdings' (OTC: TCEHY) 40% stake in Epic -- acquired back in 2012 when Epic was a much smaller company -- remains much larger than what Sony will get. Still, Sony is getting a small sliver of a great growth company, which could help it to stave off an expected slide in its own profits in future years.  

To help rekindle its growth story, Sony notes that it plans to "broaden" its collaboration with Epic "across Sony's leading portfolio of entertainment assets and technology," leveraging "Epic's powerful technology in areas such as graphics ... and Epic's social entertainment platform and digital ecosystem to create unique experiences for consumers and creators."

10 stocks we like better than Sony
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now… and Sony wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

 

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Tencent Holdings. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SNE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular