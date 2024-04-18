SONY Introduces New BRAVIA Theater Home Audio Product Range

SONY Corporation SONY recently launched a series of new home audio products under the renowned BRAVIA brand. The brand-new BRAVIA Theater home audio products are BRAVIA Theater Bar 9 and BRAVIA Theater Bar 8 soundbars, BRAVIA Theater Quad surround system and BRAVIA Theater U neckband speaker.



The state-of-the-art range aims to bring the immersive experience of a movie theatre in the comforts of living rooms by delivering top-notch acoustic performance and precise “room-filling” audio.



Sony has merged TVs, soundbars and other home audio systems under its exclusive brand, BRAVIA, to help customers streamline home theater setup. BRAVIA TVs and BRAVIA Theater home audio products share similar features, which makes it possible for consumers to set up a home theater with their preferred combination of products.



The BRAVIA Theater Quad - Sony's premium home theater surround sound system - has a unique design that balances any space with its 16 speakers, impressive bass and wireless subwoofer (optional), highlighted SONY.



This flagship product, along with SONY's new soundbars BRAVIA Theater Bar 9 with 13 total speakers and BRAVIA Theater Bar 8 with 11 total speakers, host its proprietary 360 Spatial Sound Mapping technology.



With the help of a single soundbar, users can experience 360 Spatial Sound Mapping through BRAVIA Theater Bar 9 and BRAVIA Theater Bar 8. BRAVIA Theater Quad has the ability to capture robust surround sound with four slim speakers.



These products are well suited with the Sound Field Optimization, which automatically adjusts and tunes each speaker by gauging the layout of the room to select the ideal location to place the system, in an effort to enhance the cinematic sound at home.



Moreover, these home ranges are compatible with the 2024 BRAVIA TVs new Voice Zoom 3 feature. This feature allows one to perceive human dialogue through an AI algorithm and simultaneously increases or decreases its volume so even small dialogue sounds are perfectly audible.



Other important features of BRAVIA Theater Bar and Quad are wireless music streaming, exclusive features for PS5. They also support latest video and gaming features along with the BRAVIA Connect app, among others.



BRAVIA Theater U neckband speaker features X-Balanced Speaker Unit, gaming compatibility, built-in microphone for hands-free communication, a comfortable design and multi-point connection.



BRAVIA Theater Bar 9, Bar 8 and Quad, which have IMAX Enhanced certification, support industry-standard audio technologies such as Dolby Atmos immersive audio and DTS:X.



The suggested retail price of BRAVIA Theater Quad is $2,499.99 USD/ $2,999.99 CA, BRAVIA Theater Bar 9 is $1,399.99 USD/ $1,899.99 CA, BRAVIA Theater Bar 8 is $999.99 USD/ $1,499.99 CA and BRAVIA Theater U is $299.99 USD/ $399.99 CA. All these products are available for presale in Spring 2024 at Amazon and other retailers.



Another unique feature of the BRAVIA products is the use of recycled plastic, which creates environmental awareness as well as high-quality audio products. The fabric used in these audio products is recycled from PET bottles.



BRAVIA and BRAVIA Theater develop products that foster SONY’s vision to increase accessibility among customers with diverse needs.



At present, Sony carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Shares of the company have fallen 10.3% compared with industry's decline of 10.6%.



