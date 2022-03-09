Sony Interactive Entertainment suspends software and hardware shipments to Russia

Sony Corp's game division Wednesday said it has suspended all software and hardware shipments to Russia, including its new racing game, "Gran Turismo 7," as it joined a growing number of corporations calling for peace in Ukraine.

Sony Interactive Entertainment said it also would suspend operations of the PlayStation Store in Russia.

Sony Group also announced it made a $2 million donation to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and Save the Children "to support the victims of this tragedy."

