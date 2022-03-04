Sony, Honda to join hands in electric vehicles

Satoshi Sugiyama
TOKYO, March 4 (Reuters) - Japan's manufacturing giants Honda Motor Co 7267.T and Sony Group Corp 6758.T said on Friday they have agreed to join hands to develop and sell battery electric vehicles (BEVs).

The presidents of both companies will hold a joint news conference in Tokyo at 5 p.m. (0800 GMT).

