US Markets
QCOM

Sony, Honda roll out prototype of 'Afeela' EV that will use Qualcomm tech

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

January 04, 2023 — 09:39 pm EST

Written by Kiyoshi Takenaka for Reuters ->

Adds details

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Japan's Sony 6758.T on Wednesday unveiled a prototype of the new "Afeela" electric vehicles it will build together with Honda 7267.T, using digital chassis from hardware maker Qualcomm Inc QCOM.O.

The prototype, announced at the CES 2023 technology trade show in Las Vegas, marks Sony's attempt to stake a claim in the fast-growing market for electric vehicles, as it looks to harness its content for entertainment inside the cars, as well as its long-standing strength in sensors.

The Afeela, which sported rounded corners and a sleek black roof, will use more than 40 sensors, Yashuhide Mizuno, the chief executive of Sony Honda Mobility, told the trade show.

It will also use the "Unreal Engine" 3-D creation tool from Epic Games, the maker of the "Fortnite" series of games. Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon, who also appeared at the CES presentation, said the car would use Qualcomm's "Snapdragon" digital chassis.

The venture between Sony Group Corp and Honda Motor Co Ltd aims to deliver its first electric vehicles by early 2026 in North America.

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((david.dolan@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 4563 2708))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

QCOM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.