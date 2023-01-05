Sony Honda Mobility weighs future IPO for electric vehicle joint venture

By Dawn Chmielewski

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Sony and Honda's year-old electric vehicle joint venture is in early discussions about a potential stock offering as a way to raise cash, the chairman of Sony Honda Mobility said on Thursday.

Yasuhide Mizuno said the costs of building a "high-value" electric vehicle such as the Afeela, unveiled on Thursday, would be significant, and a stock offering has been discussed as one potential avenue for raising funds.

The initial goal of the joint venture would be to stand on its own feet financially, he told a handful of journalists at the CES technology trade show in Las Vegas.

