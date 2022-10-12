Sony, Honda mobility venture to deliver new EV to U.S. in spring of 2026

TOKYO, Oct 13 (Reuters) - A joint venture set up by Japan's Sony Group Corp 6758.T and Honda Motor 7267.T will deliver electric vehicles (EV) to the U.S. market in the spring of 2026, a top executive said on Thursday.

The new EV will be delivered to the Japanese market in the second half of 2026, said Yasuhide Mizuno, the joint venture's chairman and chief executive, and a senior Honda executive.

The two companies officially agreed to the equally owned joint venture, Sony Honda Mobility, in June, with each of them investing 5 billion yen ($34.05 million) in the new venture.

Honda is under pressure from investors to make cars that are carbon-free and equipped with newer technology such as self-driving features. Like its bigger rival Toyota Motor 7203.T, it has been slow to shift its fleet to electric, offering only one EV known as Honda e.

