Sony hikes PS5 price on rising interest rates

TOKYO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Sony Group Corp 6758.T said on Thursday it was hiking the price of its PlayStation 5 games console in markets including Europe, Japan and Britain following economic pressures including rising interest rates.

Sony said there would be no price increase in the United States.

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Edmund Blair)

