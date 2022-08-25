Sony hikes PS5 price on rising interest rates

Adds details of price hike

TOKYO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Sony Group Corp 6758.T said on Thursday it was hiking the price of its PlayStation 5 games console in markets including Europe, Japan and Britain following economic pressures including rising interest rates.

Sony said it is raising the price of the disk drive equipped version of the console to 549.99 euros ($550.81) from 499.99 euros previously in Europe with a similar hike in Japan.

The Japanese entertainment conglomerate said there would be no price increase in the United States.

($1 = 0.9985 euros)

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; editing by Edmund Blair and Jason Neely)

