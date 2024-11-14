Sony Group’s Strategic Share Buyback Plan Progress

Sony Group (SONY) has released an update.

Sony Group has been actively repurchasing its shares, acquiring over 15 million shares in October 2024, with a total repurchase value reaching approximately 42.56 billion yen. This buyback is part of a larger plan approved by the Board of Directors, which allows for a maximum repurchase of 150 million shares, reflecting the company’s strategic approach to enhancing shareholder value. With nearly 60% of the plan already completed, investors may find this initiative a signal of confidence in Sony’s market position.

