Sony Group Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Sony Group Corp (Symbol: SONY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $90.16, changing hands as low as $89.35 per share. Sony Group Corp shares are currently trading off about 6.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SONY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SONY's low point in its 52 week range is $79.62 per share, with $100.94 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $90.05.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.