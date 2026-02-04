Sony Group Q3 Results Climb, Lifts FY25 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Japanese conglomerate Sony Group Corp. (SON.L, SNE) reported Thursday higher profit and sales in its third quarter, and raised fiscal 2025 outlook.

In Japan, Sony shares were gaining around 0.21 percent to trade at 3,352.00 yen.

In the third quarter, net income attributable to stockholders from continuous operations grew 11 percent to 377.3 billion yen from last year's 341.1 billion yen. Earnings per share grew to 62.82 yen from 56.42 yen last year.

Operating income climbed 22 percent to 515 billion yen from 423.0 billion yen a year ago.

Sales grew 1 percent to 3.71 trillion yen from 3.69 trillion yen a year earlier.

For the nine month ended December 31, net income attributable grew 12.4 percent year-over-year to 947.78 billion yen or 157.23 yen per share, operating income grew 21 percent to 1.28 trillion yen, and total sales from continuing operations increased 2.3 percent to 9.44 trillion yen.

Looking ahead to the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, the company now expects net income attributable to stockholders to grow 5.9 percent year-over-year to 1.13 trillion yen. Operating income is projected to rise 20.6 percent year-over-year to 1.54 trillion yen, and revenues are expected to rise 2.2 percent from last year to 12.30 trillion yen.

The company previously expected net income attributable to stockholders to decline 1.6 percent year-over-year to 1.05 trillion yen. Operating income wass projected to rise 12 percent to 1.43 trillion yen, while revenues were expected to edge down 0.3 percent from last year to 12 trillion yen.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.