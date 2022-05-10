Sony Group Corp. Q4 Adj. Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Sony Group Corp. (SON.L, SNE) reported that its fourth quarter adjusted operating income increased to 138.6 billion yen from 72.6 billion yen, prior year. Adjusted net income to shareholders was up 81% to 78.6 billion yen.

Fourth quarter net income to shareholders was 111.1 billion yen compared to 66.7 billion, last year. Earnings per share was 88.98 yen compared to 53.30 yen. Sales increased to 2.26 trillion yen from 2.24 trillion yen.

Fiscal 2021 adjusted net income to shareholders was up 3% to 800.9 billion yen. Profit to stockholders declined to 882.18 billion yen from 1.03 trillion yen, previous year. Earnings per share was 705.16 yen compared to 823.77 yen. Total sales and financial services revenue increased to 9.92 trillion yen from 9.00 trillion yen.

For fiscal 2022, the company projects: sales of 11.40 trillion yen; and net income to shareholders of 830 billion yen. Sales are expected to increase significantly year-on-year primarily due to expected significant increases in sales in the Game & Network Services and I&SS segments, the company said.

