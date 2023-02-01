Sony Group CFO Totoki to succeed Yoshida as president - Nikkei

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

February 01, 2023 — 10:33 pm EST

Written by Gokul Pisharody for Reuters ->

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Sony Group 6758.T on Thursday is expected to appoint Hiroki Totoki, executive deputy president and chief financial officer, as president and chief operating officer of the company effective April 1, the Nikkei reported.

Kenichiro Yoshida the current president will remain the chairman and CEO, the report said.

(Reporting by Gokul Pisharody in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((Gokul.Pisharody@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.