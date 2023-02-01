Sony Group CFO Totoki to succeed Yoshida as president - Nikkei

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Sony Group 6758.T on Thursday is expected to appoint Hiroki Totoki, executive deputy president and chief financial officer, as president and chief operating officer of the company effective April 1, the Nikkei reported.

Kenichiro Yoshida the current president will remain the chairman and CEO, the report said.

