Sony Group CFO Totoki to succeed Yoshida as president

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Sony Group Corp 6758.Tsaid on Thursday chief financial officer Hiroki Totoki would become president and chief operating officer on April 1 while retaining his current role.

Incumbent president Kenichiro Yoshida will remain as chairman and chief executive officer.

The entertainment and electronics conglomerate will hold a news conference on its new leadership at 4:00 p.m. (0700 GMT).

Besides his role as chief financial officer in 2018, Totoki has been chief of the company's mobile phone division and head of the banking division.

Sony is set to announce its quarterly earnings results at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday.

The Nikkei newspaper earlier reported Totoki's intended appointment.

