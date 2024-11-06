Sony Group Announces Significant Stock Buyback Plan

Sony Group (SONY) has released an update.

Sony Group Corporation has announced the repurchase of over 15 million shares of its common stock for approximately 42.56 billion yen during October 2024. This move follows the company’s strategic plan, approved earlier this year, to buy back up to 150 million shares through May 2025. The repurchase is being executed via open market purchases on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, reflecting Sony’s commitment to boosting shareholder value.

