SONY Gears Up to Report Q1 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

Sony Group Corporation SONY is scheduled to report first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Aug 9.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 94 cents per share, indicating a decrease of 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. The consensus estimate for revenues is pegged at $18.62 billion, suggesting an improvement of 4.3% from the prior-year quarter’s levels.



The company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 33.6%. In the past year, the stock has gained 6.3% compared with the sub-industry’s increase of 4.1%



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Factors to Note

The Japan-based company is likely to have gained from momentum seen in the Game & Network Services (G&NS), Music and Pictures segments. Our estimate for the G&NS, Music and Pictures segments’ revenues for fiscal first quarter is pegged at ¥671.1 billion, ¥337.9 billion and ¥391.8 billion, respectively.



The G&NS segment is likely to have been aided by higher sales of hardware (PlayStation 5) and peripheral devices. In fiscal 2022, segmental sales were up 33% owing to the positive impact of forex movement, first-party titles and improving hardware sales. In the fiscal 2022, SONY sold 19.1 million units of Play Station 5. In the last reported quarter, sales were up 61.3% year over year to ¥1073.2 billion.

Sony Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Sony Corporation price-eps-surprise | Sony Corporation Quote

Improvement in hardware profitability, positive impact of foreign exchange rates and higher sales of peripheral devices are likely to have boosted operating income for the segment. However, increasing costs and lower sales of first-party titles are likely to prove as headwinds.



The Music segment is likely to have benefited from a rise in sales of recorded music and increased revenues from paid subscription streaming.



The Pictures segment is expected to have benefited from positive impacts of the acquisitions of Bad Wolf, Industrial Media and Crunchyroll. Higher sales of image sensors for mobile products are also likely to drive the Imaging & Sensing Solutions segment’s revenues.



However, uncertainty prevailing over global macroeconomic conditions may have weighed on the to-be-reported quarter’s performance. Lower revenues from the Financial Services segment continues to be a major concern.



Lower sales of televisions are likely to have weighed on the Electronics Products & Solutions segment in the quarter under discussion.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Sony this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



Sony has an Earnings ESP of +2.66% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are a few other stocks that you may want to consider, as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this season.



CACI International CACI has an Earnings ESP of +2.36% and currently caries a Zacks Rank #2. CACI is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings on Aug 9. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CACI’s to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and revenues is pegged at $4.85 per share and $1.72 billion, respectively. Shares of CACI have surged 25.3% in the past year.



Jack in the Box Inc JACK has an Earnings ESP of +0.60% and presently has a Zacks Rank #2. JACK is set to report third-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings on Aug 9.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for JACK’s to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and revenues is pegged at $1.33 per share and $393.5 million, respectively. Shares of JACK have increased 24.1% in the past year.



The TJX Companies, Inc TJX has an Earnings ESP of +0.40% and presently carries a Zacks Rank #2. TJX is slated to release second-quarter fiscal 2024 numbers on Aug 16.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TJX’s to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and revenues is pegged at 76 cents per share and $12.4 billion, respectively. Shares of TJX have soared 34.2% in the past year.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF (JACK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CACI International, Inc. (CACI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sony Corporation (SONY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.