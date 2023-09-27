News & Insights

Sony gaming chief Jim Ryan to retire, group president to be interim head

Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

September 27, 2023 — 06:26 pm EDT

Written by Sam Nussey for Reuters ->

Adds details from statement

TOKYO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Sony Group 6758.T said on Thursday its gaming chief Jim Ryan would retire next March, with group President Hiroki Totoki to become interim CEO during the search for a successor.

British-born Ryan become CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) in 2019 and oversaw initiatives including the launch of the PlayStation 5 console the following year.

"Jim no longer wants to manage the tradeoff between having a job in the U.S. and a home in the UK," SIE said in a statement.

"He has been an inspirational leader, guiding SIE though the global COVID pandemic while leading the launch of PlayStation 5 and making it PlayStation's most successful platform."

Sony has said it expects to sell 25 million PlayStation 5 consoles this financial year, in what would be a record for a PlayStation device, following the easing of supply chain snarls.

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Chris Reese and Jamie Freed)

((sam.nussey@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.