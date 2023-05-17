Sony eyes partial spin-off of Sony Financial Group

Adds details of announcement, shares

TOKYO, May 18 (Reuters) - Sony Group Corp 6758.T on Thursday said it is examining a partial spin off of its financial business within the next two to three years, as the conglomerate focuses on its entertainment business.

Sony said it is looking at listing Sony Financial Group, whose operations include life insurance and banking, and retaining a stake of slightly less than 20%.

The potential spin-off comes as Sony doubles down on its entertainment business centred on games, music and movies, as well as its image sensor business.

Sony shares were up 6% in morning trading in Tokyo.

(Reporting by Mariko Katsumura; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Christopher Cushing)

