Sony delays 'Morbius' movie to April instead of January

Lisa Richwine Reuters
Published
LOS ANGELES, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Sony Corp's 6758.T movie studio is delaying the January release of Marvel superhero movie "Morbius" until April 1, the studio said in a statement on Monday.

