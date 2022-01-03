Sony delays 'Morbius' movie to April instead of January

LOS ANGELES, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Sony Corp's 6758.T movie studio is delaying the January release of Marvel superhero movie "Morbius" until April 1, the studio said in a statement on Monday.

