Sony delays Marvel film 'Morbius' to April as Omicron surges

LOS ANGELES, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Sony Corp's 6758.T movie studio is delaying the January release of Marvel superhero movie "Morbius" until April 1, the studio said in a statement on Monday.

The film starring Jared Leto in the title role has been postponed several times during the COVID-19 pandemic. Its most recent planned release date was Jan. 28.

For movie theater operators, the delay is a setback as they try to rebound from extended closures during the COVID crisis.

Chains including AMC Entertainment AMC.N, Cinemark Holdings Inc CNK.N and Cineworld Group CINE.L have been celebrating blockbuster ticket sales for Sony's "Spider-Man: No Way Home." While "No Way Home" is still playing in cinemas, operators have few other big titles on their schedule until spring.

The rapidly spreading Omicron variant has raised new concern about whether audiences will feel comfortable heading to theaters during the pandemic.

