Sony chip business to buy land in Kumamoto, Japan

TOKYO, May 25 (Reuters) - Sony Group Corp 6758.T said on Thursday its chip business would buy land in the western Japanese prefecture of Kumamoto.

Local media reported in December the tech and entertainment conglomerate is considering building a factory in Kumamoto to make smartphone image sensors.

($1 = 135.0500 yen)

