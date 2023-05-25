News & Insights

Sony chip business to buy land in Kumamoto, Japan

Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

May 25, 2023 — 03:56 am EDT

Written by Miho Uranaka and Sam Nussey for Reuters ->

Adds details of media report

TOKYO, May 25 (Reuters) - Sony Group Corp 6758.T said on Thursday its chip business would buy land in the western Japanese prefecture of Kumamoto.

Local media reported in December the tech and entertainment conglomerate is considering building a factory in Kumamoto to make smartphone image sensors.

($1 = 135.0500 yen)

(Reporting by Miho Uranaka and Sam Nussey; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim and Christopher Cushing)

((ran.kim@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4520-1228;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.