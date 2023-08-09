SONY Beats on Q1 Earnings, Lifts Revenue Guidance

Sony Group Corporation SONY reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 net income per share (on a GAAP basis) of ¥175.67 ($1.28) per share, decreasing from ¥209.66 reported in the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings was pegged at 94 cents. Adjusted net income came in at ¥217.5 billion compared with ¥261.1 billion in the prior-year quarter.



Quarterly total revenues increased 33% year over year to ¥2,963.7 billion ($16.64 billion). The uptick was due to an increase in revenues in Game & Network Services (G&NS), Music, Imaging & Sensing Solutions and Financial Services business segments’ sales. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues was pegged at $18.62 billion.



The company has adopted IFRS 17 “Insurance Contracts” (IFRS 17) from the first quarter of fiscal 2023. As a result, figures for first-quarter fiscal 2022 and fiscal 2022 are restated in accordance with IFRS 17.

Segmental Results

In the quarter under review, G&NS sales were up 28% year over year to ¥771.9 billion. Sales in the segment increased owing to positive impacts of forex movement, higher sales of first-party titles and improving hardware sales. Operating income fell to ¥49.2 billion from ¥52.8 billion in the prior-year quarter mainly due to increasing costs (associated with acquisitions like Bungie).



Music sales increased 16% year over year to ¥358.2 billion in the fiscal first quarter on the back of higher recorded music and music publishing sales from paid-subscription streaming services. Operating income was ¥73.4 billion, up from ¥61 billion in the prior-year quarter.



Pictures sales declined 6% year over year to ¥320.4 billion mainly due to lower deliveries of the U.S. television series. Operating income was ¥16 billion compared with ¥50.7 billion a year ago. Operating income was affected by a decline in sales and higher marketing costs.



ET&S sales totaled ¥571.8 billion, up 4% year over year. The top-line performance was driven by higher sales of digital cameras and positive impacts of forex movement. Operating income was ¥55.6 billion compared with ¥53.6 billion in the year-ago quarter.



Imaging & Sensing Solutions sales rose 23% year over year to ¥292.7 billion. Operating income was ¥12.7 billion compared with ¥21.7 billion in the year-earlier quarter. Operating income was affected by higher manufacturing costs, depreciation and amortization expenses, and research and development expenditures.



Financial Services sales jumped 215% year over year to ¥681.4 billion. The uptick was driven by increases in revenues at Sony Life, and improvement in net gains and losses on investments in separate accounts. Operating income came in at ¥54.5 billion from ¥139.2 billion in the previous-year quarter.



All Other sales were up 1% to ¥19.5 billion in the fiscal first quarter. Operating income was ¥2.5 billion compared with ¥2.9 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Other Details

For the quarter under review, total costs and expenses were ¥2,715.3 billion, up 45.2% year over year. Operating income was ¥253 billion, down 30.6%.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

For the fiscal first quarter, Sony used ¥12.7 billion of cash from operating activities compared with ¥430 billion in the prior-year quarter.



As of Jun 30, 2023, the company had ¥1,532 billion in cash and cash equivalents with ¥1,807 billion of long-term debt.

Fiscal 2023 Outlook

Sony has revised its outlook for the fiscal year ending Mar 31, 2024. It now expects sales of ¥12,200 billion compared with the earlier guidance of ¥11,500 billion. The top-line performance is expected to be driven by strengthening momentum in GN&S, Music, and ET&S segment sales.



However, the company has lowered its revenue guidance for Pictures, and I&SS segments. Pictures’ revenues has been revised downward mainly due to negative impacts of strike conducted by WGA and SAG-AFTRA. This is expected to delay release dates for some theatrical releases in Motion Pictures and deliveries of television series in Television Productions. I&SS segment is likely to bear the brunt of decreasing unit sales of image sensors for mobile products.



Net income is now estimated to be ¥860 billion compared with the prior guidance of ¥840 billion. Operating income is projected to be ¥1,170 billion. Operating cash flow is expected to be ¥1,250 billion.



Sony currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

