SONY Announces to Lay Off 8% of the PlayStation Workforce

Sony Corporation’s SONY subsidiary Sony Interactive Entertainment (“SIE”) recently announced to lay off 8% (roughly 900 people) of the PlayStation workforce globally, including its own studios. The layoffs at Sony came amid weakening video gaming industry trends.

In the United States, SIE announced that Insomniac Games, Naughty Dog, along with Technology, Creative and Support teams were affected by layoffs.

In the United Kingdom, SONY is shutting down its entire London PlayStation Studio while there will be layoffs at its Guerrilla and Firesprite studio. There will also be reductions at SIE’s various other teams in the country.

A few days back, SONY had slashed its PlayStation 5 (PS5) sales target to 21 million units for fiscal 2023 from 25 million units targeted earlier. The company sold 8.2 million units of PS5 in the third quarter of 2023, which fell short of the target to hit its guidance of 25 million units, prompting a downward revision.

Due to lower PS5 sales, SONY has lowered revenue guidance for the Game & Network Services (G&NS) segment, which is the largest contributor to its sales. Revenues for the segment are now expected to be down 5% from its previous guidance. For fiscal 2023, it now expects sales of ¥12,300 billion compared with the earlier guidance of ¥12,400 billion.

Sony Corporation Price and Consensus

Sony Corporation price-consensus-chart | Sony Corporation Quote

In the last reported quarter, G&NS sales were up 16% year over year to ¥1444.4 billion (representing 38.5% of total revenues). Segmental sales increased on the back of positive impacts of the forex movement and higher sales of non-first-party titles. Operating income fell to ¥86.1 billion from ¥116.2 billion in the prior-year quarter. The downtick was mainly due to a decrease in sales of first-party titles and an increase in losses from hardware.

At present, Sony carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks worth consideration in the broader technology space are Manhattan Associates MANH, Watts Water Technologies WTS and Microsoft MSFT. While Manhattan Associates sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Watts Water and Microsoft carry a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy) each, at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MANH’s 2024 EPS has increased 3.6% in the past 60 days to $3.76. Manhattan Associates’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 27.6%. Shares of MANH have surged 74.1% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Watts Water’s 2024 EPS has improved 10 cents to $8.54 in the past seven days. The long-term earnings growth rate is pegged at 7.8%. Shares of WTS have jumped 14.4% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Microsoft’s fiscal 2024 EPS is pegged at $11.63, indicating growth of 18.6% from the year-ago levels. Microsoft’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 8.8%. The long-term earnings growth rate is pegged at 16.2%. MSFT has gained 65.5% in the past year.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (WTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sony Corporation (SONY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.