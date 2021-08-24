SONY and JICA to Promote Business Collaborative Efforts

Sony Group Corporation SONY and Japan International Cooperation Agency (“JICA”) have inked a memorandum of understanding for a comprehensive business cooperation arrangement that will contribute to addressing challenges in developing countries. It will also aid in achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).



The SDGs are a collection of 17 interlinked global goals designed to be a “blueprint to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all”. The SDGs were set up in 2015 by the United Nations General Assembly and are intended to be achieved by 2030.



Sony and JICA aim to get the maximum advantage of the expertise of the two organizations along with sensing and other technologies developed by the Sony R&D Center to promote collaborative efforts.



Sony’s sensing technologies will be used in conducting empirical research in developing countries supported by JICA to contribute to areas such as preventing environmental destruction, detecting signs of natural disasters and improving agricultural production.



Sony will provide data acquired by using its sensing devices to startups in developing countries supported by JICA to promote innovation and help solve social issues. Sony and JICA will work jointly to drive educational activities on the SDGs.



The business cooperation arrangement will bring together Sony’s strengths in sensing and other technologies with JICA’s experience in development cooperation. Sony’s long-term vision is to achieve a ‘zero environmental footprint’ by 2050 for the entire life cycle of its products and business activities.



Sony’s shares have gained 27.7% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 27.5%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



