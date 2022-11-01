Sony Adds 6% After Raising Forecast

(RTTNews) - Shares of Sony Group Corp. (SONY) are gaining more than 6 percent on Tuesday morning trade after the company raised its forecast for full-year operating profit. The electronic equipment, instruments, and devices manufacturer plans to increase production of PlayStation 5 or PS5 consoles in the second quarter and targets to sell 18 million units in fiscal 2023.

