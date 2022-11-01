Markets
SONY

Sony Adds 6% After Raising Forecast

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Sony Group Corp. (SONY) are gaining more than 6 percent on Tuesday morning trade after the company raised its forecast for full-year operating profit. The electronic equipment, instruments, and devices manufacturer plans to increase production of PlayStation 5 or PS5 consoles in the second quarter and targets to sell 18 million units in fiscal 2023.

Currently, shares are at $72.17, up 6.96 percent from the previous close of $67.47 on a volume of 4Sony Group31,011.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SONY

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular