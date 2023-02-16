SONVY or EW: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in Medical - Instruments stocks are likely familiar with SONOVA HOLDING (SONVY) and Edwards Lifesciences (EW). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Right now, both SONOVA HOLDING and Edwards Lifesciences are sporting a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy). This means that both companies have witnessed positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that both of these stocks have an improving earnings outlook. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

SONVY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 21.50, while EW has a forward P/E of 30.93. We also note that SONVY has a PEG ratio of 2.27. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. EW currently has a PEG ratio of 4.54.

Another notable valuation metric for SONVY is its P/B ratio of 6.03. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, EW has a P/B of 8.30.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to SONVY's Value grade of B and EW's Value grade of C.

Both SONVY and EW are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that SONVY is the superior value option right now.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

SONOVA HOLDING (SONVY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.